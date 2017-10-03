Candi Joyce leaving library

Carol Petraitis, president of the Swan’s Island Educational Society, has reported some exciting, yet tinged-with-a-bit-of-sadness news: “Candi (Candis Joyce), our long-serving executive director, has accepted a full-time job at the Bangor Public Library. She started that job on Oct. 2. She has been a force of nature for the Swan’s Island Educational Society and the wider island community. Her indomitable spirit led us to rebuilding the library after the fire in a way that few could have envisioned. At our recent meeting, various trustees spoke of that spirit, of her love of children’s books, her knack of connecting with everyone who walked through our doors, and her passion for Swans Island history. But my favorite comment was this one: ‘When you came into the library, it felt like you were in Candiland.’ The trustees unanimously voted to appoint Jeanne Solberg Hoyle as our interim executive director. Jeanne has worked alongside Candi since before the fire and knows the ins and outs of both the library and the historical society. We know there will be bumps along the way, but we also know that our Swans Island community will be pitching in to smooth out those bumps. Speaking about pitching in, we are looking for volunteers to work at the library for regular shifts. This is the time of year that many of our regular volunteers leave the island for their winter homes. Please stop in to congratulate Candi and Jeanne on their new jobs. We couldn’t be happier for both of them.”

Gary Rainford has announced a Swans Island Writes fall 2017 workshop called “Time to Write”: “This is an adult education opportunity for high school-age adults and older. If you’d like to learn how to write a novella (20,000-40,000 words), a long narrative poem using blank verse, a collection of connected human interest stories, or you simply want to join other writers for inspiration, writing fellowship and discussion, we will meet for five weeks on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library, starting Oct. 10, tentatively – I’d like to hear back from interested writers first. Then I will firm up the time and dates. As a feeder for discussion, we will read John McPhee’s new book, “Draft No. 4: On the Writing Process.” For our first session, bring the title of your favorite book by an author you’d love to write like and be prepared to discuss why. If you don’t have a favorite book, don’t worry about it; you will leave with a list of new titles to explore. If you have any interest, please message or speak to me with any comments or questions.”

Happy birthday to Julie MacDonald, Lester Logan Stanley, Sharon Stone, Gary Farley, Lawrence Smith and Norman K. Burns. Anniversary blessings to Kevin and Debbie Staples, Jerry and Monica Cease, and Sam and Abigail Dy.