Buddies to boogie

Dust off your dancing shoes for the Boogie Buddies Dance at the Odd Fellows Hall on Saturday, Aug. 19. Nancy A. Colbeth started this family-oriented fundraiser in 2001 and brought the Boogie Buddies dance community from all over Maine to our island; we are indebted to them for their many gifts to the island. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a potluck supper followed by a pie auction and the dance. This year, the event will benefit the Swans Island Food Pantry and Bud and Heidi Martin, as well as the Odd Fellows Hall. If you’d like to help out in any capacity (especially making those scrumptious pies or sweets), contact Joanna Kohler Carter at 526-4024.

Another fine feast will occur at the Swan’s Island Firehouse the following Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 5 p.m. This potluck dinner is a benefit for Bud and Heidi Martin. Contact Lindsay Staples at 812-2870 with any questions you may have. Donations for Bud and Heidi may be sent to Lindsay at 313 Atlantic Road, Swans Island, ME 04685.

A photography exhibit by Connie Witt runs through Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Swan’s Island library. Connie lives in Yorktown, N.Y., and is an avid photographer and artist. Her exhibit displays some of her photographic work covering a USCG Caribbean drug interdiction mission, Alaskan buoy tending, bicentennial events and other fascinating events. Connie describes Swans Island as her second home and a special place of peace for her and her family and friends.

Iver Lofving informed us that the library’s Friday night movie this week on Aug. 18 is “Das Boot” (R) and will be shown at 7 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the library will host a community solar eclipse viewing. If you are interested in learning more about this event and about when to pick up your viewing glasses, call the library during their open hours this week.

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Happy 145th anniversary to the Swan’s Island Lighthouse. See if you can name 145 reasons to love the lighthouse.

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Albert Buswell, Gary Turner, Sarah Lane, David LeMoine, Zeke Freelove, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Daniel V. Johnson, Bruce MacDonald, Wayne LeMoine, Jenny Solotaroff and Tom McAloon.