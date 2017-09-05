Blood donations can save lives

Tammy Tripler encouraged our participation in the upcoming Red Cross blood drive for the Swans Island community. The drive will take place at the Swans Island School on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Also on Saturday, Sept. 9, is Maine Open Lighthouse Day, and our lighthouse will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out what 14 awesome volunteers accomplished in one workday at the lighthouse, as reported by Fran Chetwynd: “Thanks to detailed planning by our tech team (Eric, George and Link), we got a tremendous amount of work done. A lot of the work is invisible, but among the most visible (and toughest) jobs: washing down the porch ceiling to remove mold (thank you, Julie); sanding, stripping and repainting the wooden gutter over the porch (thank you Kieran, Mary Jane and others); cleaning out the cistern room; cleanup and touchup on the porch, including sanding the rail; lots of caulking and filling, especially around windows and foundation; repairs to lead skirting; repairs to bulkhead door; rust treatment on nail heads in corner boards and siding; trail grooming and trimming on all trails. A huge thank-you to everyone who helped: Fern Burns, Eric and Fran Chetwynd, Joe DePace, Link Hart, George Kuck, John and Paula McKay, Mary Jane Milner, Kieran Morris, David and Julie Pease, Bob Pickup and Connie Witt.”

Donna Wiegle gave us a Mill Pond Health Center update: “Blood draws at the health center are today, Thursday, Sept. 7, instead of the regular Tuesday. Also, our free summer nurse practitioner coverage concluded recently. It was very successful, with nearly 100 patient visits in the 10 weeks that the service was available. I will work with Husson University in an effort to offer it again next summer if possible. For those who are without a primary care physician, Dr. Grace Price will join the staff at the Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor in October. I had previously been told she would be coming out with Dr. Kuffler on Sept. 15, but that is not the case. Dr. Kuffler will be here and hopefully Dr. Price will begin coming to Swans Island in October or November and be out here once a month. If you would like to establish care with Dr. Price, you can call the Community Health Center at 244-5630 and ask to be added to her list of patients.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: This Saturday, Sept. 9, is your last chance for a tower tour from one of our awesome tower tour guides, Sage Dentremont. The other awesome one, Oriana Waldren, has already returned to school.

Happy birthday to George Kuck, Sally Solotaroff Mirkin, Vincent William Tapley, David Joyce, Vernon Johnson, Mandy LeMoine, Dave Niquette and Nancy Davis. Anniversary blessings to George Kuck and Fern Burns and to Erik and Sheena Greenlaw.