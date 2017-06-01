Zbigniew Brzezinski dies in Virginia

MOUNT DESERT — Longtime Northeast Harbor summer resident and former National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter, Zbigniew Brzezinski passed away at a hospital in Virginia on May 26. He was 89 years old.

Born in Poland, he rose to become one of the foremost foreign policy experts in the country. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his summer home, “Tranquility Base.”

In Maine, Brzezinski made frequent appearances on the lecture circuit, including speeches at area libraries, College of the Atlantic and the Pot and Kettle Club in Bar Harbor.

His memoir, “Power and Principle,” was published in 1983.

Brzezinski is survived by wife, Emilie Benes, a brother and by three children, daughter Mika Brzezinski, co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, son Ambassador Mark Brzezinski and son Ian Brzezinski, a former deputy secretary of defense.