YWCA funds three co-working scholarships

BAR HARBOR — Graphic designers Jill Lee and Kelsey Beaudoin, and Nina Emlen of Emlen Family Doula, have won three-month memberships at Anchorspace, Bar Harbor’s first co-working space, from the YWCA of Mount Desert Island as part of its professional development and business support initiatives.

The value of the scholarships is about $1,000 each. Lee, Beaudoin and Emlen will receive a desk and high-speed internet access as well as be part of the Anchorspace community in which members network and do business with one another.

Lee recently completed a successful Kickstarter campaign to allow her to fund the creation of her children’s book “Little Sunny Makes Kimchi with Halmi.”

Graphic designer, photographer, creative director and founder of Chickadee Designs, Beaudoin launched her company in early 2015 in order to explore her passion full-time.

Emlen provides doula services – birth and postpartum support – from Down East to the Midcoast.

Anchorspace is a flexible office space where clients rent a desk on a monthly or daily basis. It is ideal for those whose businesses have gotten too big to be run out of the kitchen or garage.

“Most of the time when you are just starting a business, it feels so uncertain that you’re worried about spending money, especially on something for yourself, like a workspace,” said Nicole Ouellette, founder of Anchorspace.

Visit anchorspace.com.