Thursday - Dec 29, 2016
A group representing the Acadia National Park Centennial Committee and Friends of Acadia watches from Otter Cliffs Jan. 1 as 2016 dawns over the park. A year's worth of celebratory events began later that month as more than 250 Centennial Partner organizations and groups help mark the park's 100th anniversary. PHOTO COURTESY OF STORY LITCHFIELD

Year in review: 2016 in pictures

December 29, 2016 on News

