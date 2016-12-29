Year in review: 2016 in pictures

A group representing the Acadia National Park Centennial Committee and Friends of Acadia watches from Otter Cliffs Jan. 1 as 2016 dawns over the park. A year's worth of celebratory events began later that month as more than 250 Centennial Partner organizations and groups help mark the park's 100th anniversary.PHOTO COURTESY OF STORY LITCHFIELD
HARROWING RESCUE … A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovers over cliffs along the Precipice in Acadia National Park as rescuers work to extricate an injured climber on Saturday, Oct 8.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
CLASSIC CARS ON CENTENNIAL … More than 100 classic automobiles, many nearly a century old, were brought together on the lawn of the William Ruger estate in Bar Harbor in September at a luncheon for 200 members of the Classic Car Collector’s Club of America. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
FIRE DEATH … Veterinarian Melissa Watership died in a house fire in Bar Harbor in February.
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
NEW GUY … Kevin Schneider took the reigns as Superintendent of Acadia National Park in January. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
ROCKEFELLER HONORED … Members of the Rockefeller family gather for a photograph after being presented with a refurbished bronze plaque commemorating the contributions of John D. Rockefeller Jr. to the creation of Acadia National Park during a ceremony in August. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAROL WOODCOCK
1000 POINTS … Kelsey Shaw of the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ varsity basketball team reached 1,000 points when the Ellsworth Eagles hosted the Trojans on Wednesday, Feb. 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
ON THE JOB … Marc Gousse assumed the reigns as superintendent of schools on Mount Desert Island in 2016.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
AN END TO VIOLENCE … Residents of Mount Desert Island stand in solidarity with the people of Orlando at a candlelight vigil honoring the 49 people killed in a terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub in June.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
ON BOARD … Innkeeper Martha Searchfield of Bar Harbor was named the new CEO of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
THE THRILL OF VICTORY … Mount Desert Island Marathon women’s champion Leah Frost, 33, of Glover, Vt., celebrates winning the race for the second year in a row in October. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER
HOT SPOTS … A water drop from a Maine Forest Service helicopter helps extinguish flames during a woods fire on the Russell Farm Road in Bar Harbor on Friday, April 15. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
FAR OUT HARBOR … In May, “Far Harbor,” a new add-on to the popular video game Fallout 4, included scenes set in a fictionalized Bar Harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF BETHESDA GAME STUDIOS
GRIDIRON JUBULATION … Members of Mount Desert Island High School’s football team celebrate a win over Oceanside. The Trojans went on to win the Northern Maine Championship game for the first time in school history. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
WHALE OF A CLOUD … This rare shelf, or arcus, cloud was spotted by crew and passengers aboard a Bar Harbor Whale Watch vessel in July. PHOTO COURTESY OF RICHARD HELMKE
MDI ON TODAY … Sheineele Jones, in front, and Dylan Dreyer paddle a kayak on Jordan Pond on a segment filmed for the “Today Show.” PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
A FINE DAY AT FENWAY … Friends of Acadia President David MacDonald sports his Acadia National Park Centennial Red Sox Jersey “100” while waiting to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park in Boston. The team is one of the centennial’s signature sponsors.PHOTO COURTESY OF FOA
MEMORIAL TO SACRIFICE … Polly Bunker sits on the rusted remains of the tractor that her brother, Edgar, left on the beach on Great Cranberry Island when he went to fight in the Korean War. He was killed in combat.ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HONORING SACRIFICE … Basil Mahaney of the Bar Harbor Fire Department prepares to hang the American flag from the aerial ladder in preparation for Memorial Day ceremonies on the municipal pier on Monday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
Warning: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given in /home/eareachm/public_html/wp-content/plugins/yet-another-related-posts-plugin/classes/YARPP_Cache.php on line 465