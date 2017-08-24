All the ‘Worlds’ race for IOD championship

MOUNT DESERT — Sailors from International One Design (IOD) sailboat fleets from around the world have assembled on Mount Desert Island this week for the World Championships hosted by the Northeast Harbor Fleet.
The World Championships got underway Sunday afternoon with a practice race and welcome reception. Races were held on Monday and Tuesday, and are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
John Roberts is the chair of the event and Northeast Harbor IOD Class captain. He was the winner of the North American Championship for the class, held here last year. Last year’s World Champion was Charlie Van Voorhis of the Fishers Island, N.Y.-yacht club.
Fleet Director Fran Charles said about 20 crews will race in the event, from England, Norway, Sweden, Nova Scotia and Bermuda. From the U.S., crews hail from Mount Desert Island, Marblehead and Nantucket, Mass., San Francisco, Calif., and two fleets in New York.
IOD World Champs Aug. 21 Racing
Place, Team, Helm
1. Fishers1 John Burnham and Peter Rugg
2. Longisland Elliott Wislar
3. Fishers2 Jonathan Farrar
4. Northeast2 John Henry
5. Defender Charlie Vanvoorhis
6. Bermuda1 Patrick Cooper
7. Chester Peter Wickmire
8. Marblehd1 Bill Widnall
9. Sweden1 Bjorn Wahlstrom
10. Northeast1 David Rockefeller
11. Nantucket2 Peter Maccausland
12. SanFran1 Paul Zupan
13. Bermuda2 Penny Simmons
14. Sweden2 Urban Ripstorp
15. Manhattan Eric Leitner
16. Nantucket1 Dan Mackeigan
17. Norwayin Martin Rygh
18. Norwayout Tormod Lie
19. Marblehd2 Ian and Rachel Morrison
20. SanFran2 Richeard Pearce
Aug. 22 Racing
Place, Team, Helm
1. Fishers1 John Burnham and Peter Rugg
2. Fishers2 Jonathan Farrar
3. Longisland Elliott Wislar
4. Bermuda1 Patrick Cooper
5. Northeast2 John Henry
6. Northeast1 David Rockefeller
7. Chester Peter Wickmire
8. Manhattan Eric Leitner
9. Sweden2 Urban Ripstorp
10. Defender Charlie Vanvoorhis
11. Sweden1 Bjorn Wahlstrom
12. Nantucket2 Peter Maccausland
13. Marblehd1 Bill Widnall
14. Sanfran1 Paul Zupan
15. Nantucket1 Dan Mackeigan
16. Sanfran2 Richeard Pearce
17. Norwayout Tormod Lie
18. Norwayin Martin Rygh
19. Bermuda2 Penny Simmons
20. Marblehd2 Ian and Rachel Morrison
Top performing boats
1. Live Yankee
2. Firefly
3. Auriga
4. Mischief
5. J’ellie Bean