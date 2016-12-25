Woodlawn’s Torrance chairs national historic house committee

DETROIT, Mich. — Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Campbell Torrance was appointed chair of the historic house committee for the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) at its 2016 annual meeting here in September.

The mission of AASLH’s historic house museum committee is to provide advice and direction for the development of programs and services that benefit historic house museums in the United States and to ensure that association’s programs and services for these organizations are high quality, address identified needs of the membership and reflect current issues and thinking in the field.

Torrance, a member of the association since 2011, said, “It is an honor to serve AASLH in this capacity and to work closely with other committee members from across the United States. The connection allows me to network and gain valuable information from the field on current trends, best practices and pressing issues in historic house museums. This is very helpful in my day-to-day work at Woodlawn.”

Torrance also was elected to serve on the leadership council.

AASLH is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and has over 6,300 members.

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural and recreational treasure for the people of Down East Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 through Oct. 31 and Dec. 1-23. The public park is open year-round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Route 172), Ellsworth. Visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.