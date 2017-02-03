Woman charged in lotto, gift card thefts

Friday - Feb 03, 2017
February 3, 2017

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Franklin woman was charged Tuesday with allegedly stealing more than $5,000 in items from the store where she worked.

Shannon Faulkingham, 46, was summonsed on charges of Class C theft and violating the conditions of her release. She allegedly stole the items while working at Gott’s Store.

Faulkingham, who police said cooperated with the investigation, is accused of taking lottery tickets, gift cards and other merchandise from the store over a period of about a year. The total value of the stolen items is between $5,000 and $10,000, said police Chief Alan Brown.

The charges follow an investigation by Officer Franklin Burke.

Brown said Faulkingham’s employer reported the thefts to police after noticing items were going missing.

Faulkingham also was charged with violating the conditions of her release. She is on bail for a motor vehicle violation, police said.

Faulkingham is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court on April 4.

