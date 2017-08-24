Woman charged in burglary spree

BAR HARBOR — A woman accused of a string of burglaries here late Sunday and the theft of a car Monday was arrested Wednesday morning by Maine State Police after she reportedly broke into a home in Orland.

Tina Sieber, 36, who is considered a transient, was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. Lt. David Kerns of the Bar Harbor Police Department said Wednesday that Sieber will be charged by his department with two counts of burglary and one count of theft for the Bar Harbor incidents.

“The case remains under investigation, and we expect more charges,” Kerns said.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man finding an unattended backpack and bag on Livingston Road. Officer Doug Brundrett checked the items and found a checkbook, a purse and prescription drugs. Suspicious, he followed up and found that a residence and church had been broken into. At 8 a.m. Monday, the owner of a 2007 Volvo station wagon reported that it had been stolen from a home on Main Street.

The Volvo later was seen in the parking lot of the Trenton Marketplace on Route 3. By coincidence, someone who knew the vehicle was stolen was at the store. They confronted the driver, who sped off, Kerns said.

“We still don’t have the vehicle,” he said, adding that police expect it to be somewhere in Orland near the site of that burglary.

The charges Bar Harbor is to file against Sieber are all at the felony level, police said. The theft of the motor vehicle will be a Class C crime because of Seibert’s prior convictions, Kerns said.