TREMONT — Naturalist Lynn Havsall will lead a free, all-ages workshop on how to identify mammal tracks through slides, prints and casts when she visits the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1-3 p.m.

Participants will learn how, in winter snow, animals write their stories with every step they take. Participants should bring a notebook to make their own track field guide.

Call 244-3798, visit www.bassharborlibrary.com or the library’s Facebook page.