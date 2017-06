ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Wild Gardens of Acadia will be closed through June 23 for installation of a new irrigation system.

It will replace what park officials described in a press release as “a makeshift system of buried garden hose fraught with leaks.”

The gardens include a microcosm of 12 of Acadia’s plant communities.

The other visitor facilities at Sieur de Monts Spring – the nature center, Abbe Museum, parking lot and restrooms – will remain open during construction.