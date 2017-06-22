Wendell’s Boy joins MDI fleet

TREMONT — Wayne Seavey of Tremont started his fishing career when he was just 5 years old aboard his father, Wendell’s, lobster boat.

Now 48, the lobsterman has made a name for himself, but there’s just one moniker he can’t escape: “Wendell’s boy.”

So when it was time for Seavey to upgrade from his 37-foot Repco to a David Schlaefer-built vessel, the name Wendell’s Boy was a natural.

Schlaefer, who ran Mitchell Cove Boats for two decades before selling the molds and brand in 2007, takes on one project each winter.

“He is remarkable,” said Seavey. “He is still probably the best fiberglass builder around.”

Last winter, Schlaefer finished off Seavey’s 40-foot H&H Marine hull and top, which is outfitted with a 405-horsepower Cummins diesel engine from James Rich Boat in Bass Harbor. The hull is black, while the wheelhouse is trimmed out in a deep sky blue.

Wendell’s Boy’s “state of the art” electronics package includes a Sitex radar, Garmin GPS, Furuno fish finder and sounder installed by Kramp Electronics.

Seavey, who launched the boat recently, said he is considering taking it for a spin in this Sunday’s Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races.