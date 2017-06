AUGUSTA — The Atlantic menhaden season in Maine is now closed after fishermen here met the 171,822-pound quota set last month by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC). The Maine Department of Marine Resources closed the fishery effective June 3 in order to “avoid unusual damage and imminent depletion of the menhaden resource.”

