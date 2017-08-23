Maine, Boats, Homes Show delights

ROCKLAND — The Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, celebrating its 15th anniversary on the Rockland waterfront recently, featured dozens of beautiful boats – small and large, power and sail, old and new, classic and near classic.

Many builders from the Mount Desert Island and Down East area were present, including DN Hylan, Morris Yachts, Hinckley, Ellis Boat Co., Wilbur Yachts and the Classic Boat Shop.

Among the more droolworthy exhibits were two classic Down East wooden “lobster yachts” and one modern replica designed to recapture the “golden age” of motor boating between the two world wars.

The display included a fiberglass Scout 30 with elegantly varnished topsides, a fishing boat built by master craftsman Ralph Stanley of Southwest Harbor and the former Fancy Stuff, built by Bunker and Ellis in 1973.