DMR recalls mussels from Frenchman Bay and closes large area to shellfish harvesting

AUGUSTA — The Department of Marine Resources is recalling mussels harvested from Frenchman Bay because shellfish from the area were found to have elevated levels of domoic acid, the biotoxin that causes amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP).

The recall follows a closure implemented Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14, of the area between East Point on Mount Desert Island and Cranberry Point in Gouldsboro to the harvest of mussels, clams, oysters and whelks (carnivorous snails).

Although not part of the recall area, a larger regional closure stretching from Cape Jellison to Roque Bluffs and banning the harvest of mussels, European oysters and surf clams, was also imposed on Thursday. The larger closure was done as a precaution to protect public health, especially on offshore islands and remote areas.

All Maine shellfish dealers were notified today that shellfish harvested in the closed area between MDI and Gouldsboro were subject to the recall. The recall affects several dealers who purchase directly from harvesters including: Atlantic Shellfish in Jonesport; Eastern Maine Mussel in Hancock; Moosabec Mussels Inc. in Jonesport; and Pemaquid Oyster Co. in Waldoboro.

Based on test results, mussels are the only product subject to the recall at this point. The federal Food and Drug Administration requires actions including area closures and product recalls be taken if shellfish are found to have at least 2 milligrams of domoic acid per 100 grams of shellfish tissue.

As required by National Shellfish Sanitation Program guidelines, DMR instructed dealers to provide a list of all customers and quantities of mussels they purchased that were harvested in the area between MDI and Gouldsboro from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14. DMR also directed the dealers to provide regular written report of recall activities to the department. DMR will then send dealers further instruction.

The department also directed dealers to tell their customers to destroy any of the recalled product on hand by putting them in a dumpster or landfill and to denature the product with bleach.

The specific amount of product affected by the recall is being determined by the DMR and the department will continue to issue updates directly to industry and other state shellfish authorities as well as the FDA.

According to DMR spokesman Jeff Nichols, areas will reopen for harvesting when toxin levels from two consecutive shellfish tests taken at least one week apart are below the 2 mg. per 100 g. action level, and the concentration of phytoplankton in the water has declined from current levels.