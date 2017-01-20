Wait on pot rules

BAR HARBOR — Discussion of a town moratorium on marijuana retail shops, social clubs and cultivation facilities was on the agenda for Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, but councilors decided to table it for several weeks until the legislature decides on the issue.

In December, the council voted to instruct the town attorney to prepare a draft ordinance creating a 180-day moratorium.

“I see little downside to enacting a moratorium now,” town attorney Ed Bearor wrote in an email to Town Manager Cornell Knight, “so long as extending it twice doesn’t seem to pose a problem for the council. … However, I see little reason at all to adopt a moratorium before such time as marijuana laws have been enacted. It is at that point in time the town is vulnerable to unregulated activities, and it could protect itself with a moratorium.”