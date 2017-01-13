Vonder Haar on president’s list

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Nathan Vonder Haar of Bar Harbor was recently named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam.

Vonder Haar, whose major is musical studies, was among 869 SUNY Potsdam students honored for academic excellence in the fall 2016 semester. College President Kristin G. Esterberg recognized the students for earning top marks.

To be on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.