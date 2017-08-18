Village plan comments are solicited

MOUNT DESERT — The public will have a chance to comment on the “first stage of final design of phase 1A” of the Northeast Harbor Village Center Plan on Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Neighborhood House.

Phase 1A includes improvements along Main Street from Summit Road to Neighborhood Road.

The first stage of the final plan “provides the basic outline for the location and feasibility of improvements,” according to Jackie Hewitt, the town’s economic development consultant. “Comments from this meeting will be used to revise design concepts … .”