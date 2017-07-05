Video: Thousands attend Bar Harbor fireworks

BAR HARBOR — An estimated 10,000 people, or more, turn out to watch the annual fireworks display in Bar Harbor on July 4.

Getting them all quickly on their way home after the show is as much an art, as it is a science. Bar Harbor Police can usually have traffic flowing smoothly again within an hour.

Several key roads are designated as one-way to prevent conflicting flows in the downtown. Among the heaviest trafficked route is the Eagle Lake Road. This time lapse was made from a series of time exposures made over the course of an hour on Tuesday evening from 9:30 – 10:30 p.m.