Ventless trap study

AUGUSTA — The Department of Marine Resources, in cooperation with the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation, seeks three industry participants for the Regional Ventless Trap Program through a competitive bid process.

This is an opportunity to participate in a cooperative research project between industry and scientists from Maine through New York.

Three of nine legs are open for bid, covering Isle au Haut to Mount Desert Island, Muscongus Bay and South Penobscot Bay. Each leg will have 75-100 small mesh traps rigged as triples randomly positioned at three depths.

Sampling will take place during June, July and August 2017. Each trap will be baited and hauled twice each month on three night soaks making a total three-day commitment each month. The lobster catch will be measured by a sea sampler and immediately returned to the ocean.

All traps, line and buoys will be supplied to participating fishermen. Interested parties will need to complete the application to identify vessel specifications, daily rate and preferred sampling leg.

For more information and an application form, visit maine.gov/dmr. The application deadline is March 10.