Vegan, health food café opens

MOUNT DESERT — A health food cafe called Crudo has opened in the former Full Belli Deli location on Sea Street in Northeast Harbor.

Crudo, which is Italian for “raw,” specializes in vegan and raw vegan fare, as well as juices, made-to-order smoothies and such health food staples as bulk nuts, dried fruit and trail mixes.

“We’ll have things like raw vegan tacos, raw vegan salad and some prepared vegan food that you can grab and go,” said owner Katelyn Buell.

There are three small tables for eating inside.

Buell said she isn’t vegan, but her sister-in-law and business partner Whitney Ciancetta is.

“She has introduced me to some really good raw vegan recipes,” Buell said.

“I think there’s a demand for this. It will fill a nice little niche in town.”

Buell said she hopes to keep Crudo open at least into October.

“I’ll try to elongate the season as much as possible, maybe with things like yoga classes combined with health food classes,” she said.

Buell also owns Fork & Table, which she describes as a “farm-to-table bistro,” on Main Street in Northeast Harbor. It opened last year.