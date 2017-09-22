Unpermitted kitchen

BAR HARBOR — A Sand Point Road property owner is being taken to court for a code violation.

On Tuesday, the Bar Harbor Town Council moved to file an enforcement action against LH Investments LLC after a land use violation was not resolved.

The violation was filed on June 19 to the Connecticut-based company after a kitchen was installed in a property at 175 Sand Point Road.

In a memo to councilors, Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain detailed multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the property owner.

The council voted unanimously for an enforcement action, calling a possible consent agreement “not appropriate.”