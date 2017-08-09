Underwater outage

TREMONT — A blown fuse on the electrical distribution line feeding the underwater cable to Swans Island and Frenchboro Monday night also affected some areas of Tremont, officials said. The feed supplies alternating roads and homes from Seal Cove to Bass Harbor.

Judy Long of power company Emera Maine said the fuse was on a transformer on the Mount Desert Island side. The outage was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Early Tuesday morning, repairs at the switching station near the intersection of Harbor Drive and Tremont Road resulted in another brief outage, according to the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department.

About 350 customers were affected.