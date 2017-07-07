Two hurt in cycle crash

BAR HARBOR — A motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of injuries sustained when their Harley-Davidson collided with an SUV on Route 3.

Guy Gregson, 60, of Dudley, Mass., was southbound on a 2011 Harley-Davidson near the Hadley Point Road when a northbound 2004 Mercedes Benz SUV driven by Steven Brunner, 25, of Longmeadow, Mass., attempted to make a left turn into a lobster pound. The motorcycle struck the front of the SUV. Gregson and his female passenger were thrown off the bike and sustained injuries later considered not to be life-threatening, according to Lt. David Kerns.

Gregson was taken by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth. His passenger, whose name police did not readily have available, was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by Lifeflight helicopter ambulance.

A confrontation in a bar later resulted in an assault Wednesday morning on Ledgelawn Avenue.

Randy Spencer, 24, of Boston was arrested on an assault charge after a Ledgelawn resident reported people fighting at 3:15 a.m.

A Tremont woman involved in a June 28 single-vehicle crash on the Eagle Lake Road was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

Jennifer Kramp, 23, was driving a 2016 Ford that left the road and rolled over just west of the Norway Drive intersection. Kramp and her passenger were not injured. Damage to the Ford is estimated at more than $15,000.

A varnished oval wooden sign bearing the name of a residence was reported stolen Sunday. The owner values the sign at $1,000.

A man who allegedly slapped a female he didn’t know on the buttocks Saturday was charged with assault. Dorian Cregg, 30, of Bar Harbor was arrested after Officer Jerrod Hardy witnessed the incident.

A resident reported Sunday that one of her children had sold items on the Bar Harbor Barter and Swap Facebook page without permission. The matter is being investigated as a theft.

Three people were charged with alleged drunken driving Friday and Saturday.

A traffic stop early Friday on Route 3 in Hulls Cove ended with the arrest of a Blue Hill man. Walter Fairfax, 28, was charged with OUI and operating after suspension.

John Weissgerber, 23, of Davis, Fla., was arrested on an OUI charge after police stopped him shortly before midnight Friday.

And early Saturday, a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Christopher Cherry, 21, of Searsport on an OUI charge.

Tyler Hamblen, 24, of Bar Harbor was arrested Friday on a probation violation.

Officer Ken Mitchell followed up Monday on numerous complaints about vehicles owned by construction companies speeding on the Indian Point Road. The officer did not encounter any speeding drivers but did acknowledge the “ongoing problem.”

Officer Chris Dickens followed up a town ordinance complaint Saturday regarding people cooking breakfast in a travel trailer in the Old Police Station parking lot. Dickens concluded there was no violation.

Officers also recently responded to complaints of people sleeping in vehicles or in public places. Both are prohibited under town ordinances.

Dustin Austin, 30, of Franklin was arrested June 28 on a charge of violating a protection order after police assisted Acadia National Park rangers with an incident at Lakewood.

A Bar Harbor woman was involved in two motor-vehicle accidents within a 10-minute period on June 27.

Sloan Patterson, 38, of Bar Harbor was driving a 2009 Honda, which hit a parked 2015 Ford on West Street and then rear-ended a 2015 Ford on Route 3 in Hulls Cove.

Southwest Harbor

Officer Franklin Burke assisted Maine State Police in the arrest Sunday of a Tremont man accused of assaulting his domestic partner, and who was driving into Southwest Harbor.

Kevin Scott, 39, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening and OUI.

Police followed up on a report of a dead deer alongside Route 102 and found the reporting party mistook a cardboard box for an animal.

Items were reported stolen Friday from a Cedar Lane residence. The case is under investigation.

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash June 28 on the Seal Cove Road.

According to the report, Cody Seavey, no age given, of Surry was driving a pickup truck from the Acadia Fuel parking lot across the road and into the parking lot of Mount Desert Springwater and pulled into the path of a sedan driven by Susan Snyder, no age given, of Tremont. Snyder was unable to avoid the collision and her vehicle struck the side of the pickup.

Tremont

A resident called the sheriff’s department Monday to report finding a sunglass case containing several hypodermic needles in the parking lot of the Tremont Consolidated School. Deputy Corey Bagley responded and disposed of the items.

Mount Desert

Parking issues were reported Monday on the Steamboat Wharf Road in Seal Harbor. Police said vehicles were parked on both sides of the road, making it impossible for ambulances and other large vehicles to get through.

Police received a complaint June 27 about a group of skateboarders holding up traffic on the South Shore Road in Northeast Harbor. The offenders were not located.

Trenton

No injuries were reported in a rear-end collision Sunday on Route 3.

The sheriff’s department said Morgan Mackenzie, 28, of Ellsworth was slowing her 2014 Nissan for traffic when the vehicle was struck by a 2014 GMC driven by Morgan Williams, 23, of Bangor. Due to the extent of the damage, the Nissan was towed from the scene.

A construction company vehicle snagged utility wires on Route 3 near the Acadia Zoo on Saturday morning, causing traffic to back up for miles. Less lengthy delays were reported Sunday when utility crews blocked all but one lane of traffic to make necessary repairs.