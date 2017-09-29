Tussle over snowplow nets charge

MOUNT DESERT — A Mount Desert man has been charged in a Sept. 16 disagreement involving a snowplow.

Ryan Graves, 45, has been summonsed on an assault charge. According to police, Graves went to a home in Somesville and began hooking a plow to his truck. Graves reportedly said he bought the plow along with his truck and was only now picking it up when he was questioned by the homeowner. When the homeowner maintained the plow had not been sold, an argument ensued and escalated into Graves allegedly throwing him to the ground.

Police in Canada are investigating an identity theft case involving a Mount Desert resident.

The victim, who had not visited Canada, told police Friday that he had been defrauded out of $6,000. The matter was referred to law enforcement in Ontario, who agreed to take over the investigation. Police here did not know if the theft was related to security breaches involving the credit reporting agency Equifax.

Michael Porvaznik, 37, of Austin, Texas, was arrested Sunday on an OUI charge.

A New York man’s 2016 Kia sustained damage to the undercarriage after he tried to make a U-turn Sept. 20 in Northeast Harbor and drove into a ditch.

Frank Spring Jr., 68, of New York City stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while turning around on Peabody Drive, police said.

Bar Harbor

A loud party with a disk jockey Friday night on Pleasant Street led to noise complaints and the arrest of a person attending the party.

Neil Long, 24, of Bar Harbor was arrested on two outstanding warrants charging him with failure to appear in court and violating bail conditions.

A Sept. 21 motor vehicle collision at the head of the island resulted when a driver merging into another lane struck another vehicle.

Police said Meagan Cope, 22, of Dresden failed to maintain control of her 2004 Saturn as she merged into the left lane. The Saturn collided with the rear of a 2017 Nissan driven by Kathleen Brown, 55, of Dunlap, Tenn. No injuries were reported.

William Brittain, 25, of Danforth was arrested early Monday on a charge of operating while under the influence of drugs.

A Main Street store reported Sunday that someone had stolen a ukulele.

Alistair Lewis, 26, of Bangor was arrested Sunday on a charge of violating bail conditions and booked into the Hancock County Jail.

Benjamin Bryn, 69, of Mount Desert was summonsed Saturday on charges of operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured motor vehicle following a traffic stop.

Cameron Warren, 20, of Franklin was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of operating without a license, operating after suspension and violating bail conditions.

A suspicious odor reported Sept. 20 turned out to be the smell of marijuana that hadn’t been harvested.

Five male juveniles were warned for harassment Sept. 20 after another youth reported comments made in person and through text messages.

Southwest Harbor

Police have charged a Tremont man in the Sept. 9 burglary of a residence where a safe was taken.

Brandon Long, 32, was summonsed Sept. 19 on charges of burglary and theft. Police said Long allegedly entered through a window and took the small safe containing cash.

An investigation is underway into the theft of a snowplow. A resident reported Sept. 21 that she went to move the plow and it was missing.

Donald Murphy, 61, of Tremont was summonsed Sept. 19 on a charge of operating after suspension.

According to police, Officer Franklin Burke, who was off duty and knew Murphy’s license had been suspended, observed the Tremont man driving in town on Aug. 26. The summons was accepted by Murphy’s attorney.

A walking stick was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle.

Trenton

State Police Trooper David Barnard summonsed a Trenton resident Sept. 19 as the result of a traffic stop on the Jordan River Road.

Jose Lopez Troche, 30, was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates.