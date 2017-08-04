Truck knocks out power

BAR HARBOR — A power outage Saturday morning in downtown Bar Harbor was caused by a truck hitting a utility pole.

William Hamor, 31, of Otis was pulling to the curb on Mount Desert Street when the truck he was driving hit and damaged the pole.

Five people were charged this week with driving while intoxicated, including a woman Friday who was arrested after coming to the police station.

Police received a complaint about a drunk driver and another regarding harassment shortly before 5 p.m. A few minutes later, Donna Engler, 69, of Bar Harbor, who police said was involved in the harassment complaint, arrived at the police station to speak with an officer. She was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI) and later released on bail.

A Massachusetts man was arrested following a traffic stop early Tuesday.

Uel Sugg, 34, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested on an OUI charge.

Bowen Teuscher, 30, of Portsmouth, R.I., was arrested Sunday night on an OUI charge.

On Saturday, a police check of a cemetery led to the arrest of a Delaware man. Richard Diver, 25, of Wilmington, Del., was arrested on an OUI charge.

Also on Saturday, Devin Adams, 27, of Peru was charged with OUI.

Richard Joseph, 36, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Monday on charges of operating without a license and attachment of false plates after being stopped on Route 3 for allegedly speeding.

David Chapman, 28, of Bangor was summonsed Tuesday on a charge of operating after suspension (OAS).

A driver attempting to make a U-turn on Route 3 Sunday hit the back of a vehicle parked in the breakdown lane.

Michael Geary, 52, of Portland was attempting to turn around when his 2015 Nissan truck struck the rear passenger side of a 2010 Ford SUV driven by Harry Vopat, 71, of no given town, in Kansas.

Police, in response to a tip that someone was sleeping overnight in back of the Jesup Memorial Library checked the grounds early Tuesday and caught the nighttime napper in the act. He was warned for trespassing and told to move on.

Police were called to a restaurant July 25 to deal with an unruly customer who was complaining about being charged too much for lobster rolls and wished to return them to the kitchen.

Bruce Gott, 58, of Lamoine was summonsed July 25 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

An officer who stopped to check on a disabled vehicle early Tuesday on Route 102 ended up charging the driver.

Daniel Brown, 35, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on an OAS charge.

A 2006 Volvo driven by an Ellsworth woman was damaged by hitting a deer July 27 in Somesville.

Margaret Harding, 26, was northbound on Route 102 when the deer ran onto the road.

Douglas Watts, 24, of Bucksport was summonsed Saturday on a charge of OAS.

Southwest Harbor

A driver from Portland whom police pulled over Monday for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign was summonsed on a drunken driving charge.

Maria Ramsay, 21, was charged with OUI.

Police are assisting Emera Maine in an investigation into the alleged theft of electric power. Power reportedly had been illegally reconnected at a home where it had been disconnected by the company for nonpayment.

A man who police said was throwing personal items on the front lawn of a home in an apparent rage Monday was issued a warning for disorderly conduct and told not to return to the residence.

Natalie Brewer, 29, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed Friday on a charge of violating conditions of release. Brewer allegedly violated her bail by using illegal drugs, police said.

A report of a vehicle parked July 27 along a town road led to three juveniles being told to move from their camping spot on private property.

Courtland Wallick, 18, of Bar Harbor was summonsed July 25 on a speeding charge after Officer Nick Hardwick Jr. reportedly clocked his motorcycle traveling 58 mph in a 40-mph zone. The officer was watching for the motorcycle after police received a report of a motorcyclist driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

A 2007 Toyota driven by a 75-year-old Southwest Harbor woman had to be towed after colliding July 25 with a vehicle leaving a parking space.

Mary Jellison was traveling on the Clark Point Road when Erin Leggett, 25, of Morgan Hill, Calif., drove her 2016 Kia into traffic from a parking space.

Trenton

A 2009 Volkswagen driven by an Ellsworth man is a total loss after crashing Sunday on the Oak Point Road.

According to the sheriff’s department, Aaron Soucie, 38, was northbound when he fell asleep, causing the car to leave the road, where it struck several rocks. No injuries were reported.

Tremont

A car reported stolen here July 25 was later located in Southwest Harbor by the son of the reporting party. He told police his mother forgot she had left the vehicle at that location.