Trenton yard sale rules remain

TRENTON — Residents here still will have to apply for permits when they want to have a yard sale after voters rejected two warrant articles that would have eliminated the paperwork requirement at their open town meeting May 16.

At last year’s town meeting, Board of Selectmen Chair Fred Ehrlenbach said that voters enacted a “yard sale ordinance” as part of the town’s land use ordinance (LUO). The change included a requirement that yard sale hosts receive a permit from the town and observe standards for safety and traffic flow.

“This year, we had a citizens’ petition to remove that language from the LUO because they didn’t like having to get a permit,” he said. The language of the petition proposed eliminating both the permit requirement and the new standards.

As a compromise, the selectmen presented another LUO amendment eliminating the permit requirement but keeping the standards in place.

Voters rejected both proposed amendments.

A municipal budget of $1.03 million and an education budget of $3.39 million were approved. Property taxes in Trenton this year will be very slightly down, from 10.03 mills to 10.025 for the coming 2017-2018 fiscal year. The budget will draw $286,129 of the town’s unassigned fund balance, leaving $734,753 in unassigned reserves.

An appropriation of $65,000 was approved as the beginning of a reserve account for repair and paving of the parking lot at Trenton Elementary School. The town used a similar multi-year reserve process to fund its new fire truck, set to arrive in July, Ehrlenbach said.

Trenton voters also agreed to eliminate its three-member elected Board of Assessors.

“We were having difficulty finding people to run for those positions,” he said. “The selectmen decided that we’d go to contract assessing. The elected Board of Assessors will go away as of May 2018. We still will have a clerical assistant, but the rest will be done under contract.”

Selectmen plan to issue a request for proposals for assessing firms throughout the state. “We’ll hopefully enter into a contract before the end of the year,” he said.