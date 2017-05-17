Trenton incumbents re-elected

TRENTON — Voters here re-elected current selectmen Fred Ehrlenbach and Mark Remick to new three-year terms in town elections Monday, town Administrative Assistant Carol Walsh said.

Remick received 62 votes and Ehrlenbach got 57.

Susan Starr was re-elected to the town’s Board of Assessors with 13 write-in votes. Jennifer Bonilla was re-elected to the School Committee with 33 write-in votes.

Residents considered the town and school budget at their open town meeting Tuesday, following a dinner hosted by the Trenton Elementary eighth grade class.