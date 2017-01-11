Trenton Bridge rollover still under investigation

TRENTON — State police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in a rollover accident Sunday on Route 3 at the Trenton Bridge.

Trooper Travis Chapman said Tuesday that the driver, a 57-year-old Trenton man, was taken by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. Chapman declined to name the driver, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We think alcohol or drugs were involved,” the trooper said. A blood sample obtained from the driver after the accident has been sent to a laboratory for testing, he added.

Chapman said he doesn’t believe weather was a factor.

The driver, who had been wearing a seatbelt, was unconscious when Chapman arrived at the scene. Chapman said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries, but the driver was conscious and able to answer questions during a post-crash interview at the hospital Sunday evening.

The driver was southbound on Route 3 in a Mercury Mountaineer around 4 p.m. when the vehicle apparently skidded out of control and struck a guardrail in front of the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound. After the impact, the SUV rolled over several times, coming to rest on its roof about 60 feet from where it hit the guardrail. A tire and wheel, and numerous pieces of metal and plastic from the vehicle were strewn in the roadway.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by passersby. A Lifeflight helicopter ambulance was called but later cancelled, and the driver was taken to the hospital in Ellsworth.

Members of the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.