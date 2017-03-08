Tremont town budget edges up a tad

TREMONT — Although some final tallying is needed, a first look at the proposed 2017-2018 municipal budget shows a modest 1.1 percent increase.

The $1.88 million budget going before voters at the May 9 open town meeting is about $21,000 more than for the current year. The increase translates into a property owner paying an additional .7 percent in property taxes, according to Town Manager Dana Reed.

Reed presented the budget to selectmen on Monday, saying there would be some minor tweaking before it’s ready for the town meeting warrant. The three selectmen in attendance voiced no objections or concerns.

Major increases are an extra $17,000 in the cost of employee health insurance and $27,500 for the purchase of a new public works truck.

The municipal budget isn’t the only budget going before town meeting voters. They also will weigh-in on the proposed $2.5 million budget for the Tremont Consolidated School.

The school budget is $127,000 higher than for this year. Major increases include the need to hire two additional ed techs to meet the needs of special education students, $11,000 for textbooks and an extra $8,000 to cover an increase in the cost of heating oil.

Two other expenditures – the town’s assessments for Mount Desert Island High School and Hancock County – also factor into the total budget for the town. Town meeting voters have no say in these assessments.

The high school assessment for the upcoming fiscal year is $1.06 million, a 2.3 percent increase.

The $223,000 Hancock County assessment is a 4.2 percent increase from this year.

Reed estimates that property taxes would increase overall by 3.2 percent with the total budget. As a result, the owner of a property assessed at $250,000 would pay an additional $75 a year.

Selectmen are to resume their consideration of the budget on Monday.