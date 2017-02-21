Tree pruning class offered

ELLSWORTH — A four-part course in pruning woody landscape plants will be held at the Hancock County Extension Office Saturdays, March 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8, from 8:30 p.m. till noon.

In each session, there will be both classroom and hands-on practice. Participants will gain experience pruning ornamental trees and shrubs, fruit trees and small fruits (blueberries, grapes and raspberries).

Course instructors include extension educator Marjorie Peronto, horticulturist Reeser Manley and extension small fruits specialist David Handley.

The program costs $55. A textbook will be provided. Space is limited. The registration deadline is Friday, March 10. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu and search for “4-part pruning.”

Call the Hancock County Extension Office at 667-8212 or 1-800-279-1479.