Towns win report awards

The towns of Mount Desert and Cranberry Isles won first-place awards in their size categories for their 2016 annual reports in the 50th annual competition sponsored by the Maine Municipal Association.

Mount Desert won in the category for towns with 1,000 to 2,499 residents. Cranberry Isles won among towns with fewer than 500 residents.

The first-place winners in the other population categories were Caribou, Vassalboro and Carrabassett Valley.

The annual report competition honors cities and towns for producing reports for their citizens that “have excellent content and are well organized and visually appealing.”