Three join COA board

BAR HARBOR –– Michael Boland, Clay Corbus and Diana Kombe have been named to the College of the Atlantic board of trustees.

Corbus, Kombe ’06 and Boland ’94 come from diverse business backgrounds to offer their unique insights and skill sets to the management of the college. Each is to serve a three-year term beginning at the annual meeting July 28-29.

“Each brings significant energy, passion and talent, and we could not be happier to have them joining us around the table,” said William Thorndike, chairman of the board.

Corbus serves as senior vice president of strategic development for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. In this role, Corbus helps develop strategic growth opportunities, acquisitions and financing strategies for the company. He serves as a director of Alaska Energy and Resources Co., Overstock.com and Goodwill of San Francisco.

Kombe graduated from College of the Atlantic in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in human ecology and holds a master’s degree in business from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She currently works as a business consultant for Customer Insights at ZS Associates in Boston, Mass.

Boland graduated from COA in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in human ecology.

He is a restaurateur and business owner in Bar Harbor and Maine. His first restaurant, Rupununi – named after one of the rivers in South America where he studied. He is the proprietor of Havana in Bar Harbor and more recently a partner in the Islesford Dock Restaurant on Islesford. Additionally, Boland has been involved in the restoration of the historic art deco Criterion Theatre in downtown Bar Harbor.