Three charged with alcohol violations

MOUNT DESERT — Police charged three people, two of them minors, with alcohol violations over the weekend.

On Friday, a driver and his passenger were issued summonses after police stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding.

The passenger, Fischer Brown, 18, of Mount Desert was summonsed on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption. The driver, a 17-year-old male from Bar Harbor also had consumed alcohol, police said, and was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license beyond conditions.

Early Saturday, Mark Puglisi, 54, of Mount Desert was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI) as the result of traffic stop on Route 102 in Somesville.

Bar Harbor

Police arrested a Bar Harbor woman Sunday after they responded to a domestic disturbance underway at a residence.

Constance Taylor, 63, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault. According to police, Taylor allegedly assaulted a family member, who suffered minor injuries.

A Crooked Road resident called police early Sunday to say someone was parked in his driveway and threatening to kill him. Police failed to locate the suspect.

High winds Friday downed several trees including one that fell on a 1993 Cadillac. No damage estimate was available.

A business owner reported Friday that someone might have tried to gain entry through an unlocked window after finding the window screen on the ground. Police said high winds most likely dislodged the screen.

Mary Alley, 24, of Mount Desert was summonsed Dec. 28 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Police received a report Dec. 27 of a person operating an ATV at high speed on Woodbury Road.

Southwest Harbor

Medical marijuana, hand tools and clothing reportedly were stolen Dec. 29 from a residence on the Seal Cove Road. The case is under investigation.

Police failed to locate a woman reportedly “hollering” and digging through a large metal trash container Dec. 27 at the Seal Cove Shoppes.

Numerous small items with a total value of less than $50 were reported missing Dec. 28 from a facility on the Herrick Road. The thefts are under investigation.