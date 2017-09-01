Thief swaps bike for pickup

BAR HARBOR — It appears the person who stole a pickup Saturday from Ledgelawn Avenue decided the bicycle they were riding required too much physical activity.

The owner of a 2003 Nissan pickup reported Saturday morning that the vehicle was missing. When police arrived, the owner pointed to a silver Raleigh bicycle leaning up against his fence next to where the truck had been parked. The bike, he said, is not his.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the black and gray four-wheel-drive truck had not been located. Police said the keys and personal items had been left inside.

An Ellsworth man stopped early Saturday on the Crooked Road allegedly was driving while intoxicated.

Matthew Hodgdon, 37, of Ellsworth was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI). He was later released on bail.

Police responded Aug. 25 to a complaint of artwork being sold on the Village Green. The “artwork” turned out to be publications being handed out by Jehovah’s Witnesses, a permitted activity under their constitutional right to free speech, police said.

The parents of three young juveniles agreed to pay to fix the damage their children did Aug. 24 at Hillside Cemetery. The youngsters knocked over gravestones and defecated on the cemetery grounds.

Police are investigating a shoplifting complaint from the Hannaford grocery store on Cottage Street. The store reported Monday that someone had left without paying for meat.

Eric Edwards, 22, of Eastbrook was summonsed Friday on a charge of operating after suspension.

On Aug. 6, Hilary Orr, 38, of Bar Harbor was arrested by Officer Judson Cake on a charge of OUI.

A cell phone was reported stolen Sunday from a Cottage Street business.

The public restroom next to the police station was vandalized Saturday.

A man was warned Aug. 25 for violating a town ordinance after he was found sleeping in his truck in the Grant’s Park parking lot just after 2 a.m.

Someone used a stick to smash a mirror on a vehicle parked Aug. 23 on Ledgelawn Avenue.

Southwest Harbor

A 31-year-old resident was arrested Tuesday morning after police received a call reporting a domestic disturbance.

Joseph McNeill was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

According to Chief Alan Brown, McNeill is accused of assaulting his girlfriend over the course of several days. She suffered bruises but did not need medical treatment, he said.

Adrian Nietz, 41, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant charging him with unpaid restitution.

A woman reported Monday that people were on her property without permission and had started a campfire. The trespassers were located and warned for their actions.

Mount Desert

An Ellsworth man was arrested Friday for alleged drunken driving after police stopped his vehicle for failing to dim the headlights, speeding and swerving across the centerline on Route 233.

Andres Valenuela-Tyson, 40, was arrested on a charge of OUI. After reportedly failing field sobriety tests, Valenuela-Tyson was taken to the Bar Harbor Police Department where police say he refused to take a breathalyzer test. He later was released on bail.

Two vehicle accidents involving deer were reported this week.

On Monday, Krista Thorsell, 33, of Bar Harbor was southbound on Route 198 when her 2015 Honda struck a deer. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

In the other accident, Spencer Norland, 21, of Bristol, Vt., was driving on Route 102 in Somesville Aug. 25 when his 2014 Fiat hit a deer. The Fiat was towed due to the extent of the damage.

The owner of a kayak reported Aug. 23 that the boat had either been stolen or drifted away from a residence on Sargeant Drive.

Tremont

The sheriff’s department responded Aug. 23 to a report of a man acting inappropriately in a parking lot in Bass Harbor. The man was warned for disorderly conduct and voluntarily left the area.