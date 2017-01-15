Theriault promoted

BAR HARBOR — Julie Theriault has been promoted to vice president, payroll and benefits manager, at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Theriault, who joined the bank in April, has extensive experience as a leader in human resources, operational management and organizational development. Her career began in 2001 as a manager with Wright-Patt Credit Union in Ohio, and since then, she has worked in banking institutions in California, Texas and the U.K.

At Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Theriault is responsible for oversight of the bank-wide payroll, benefits and leave administration, as well as the human resources information system, working out of the bank’s corporate headquarters in Bar Harbor.

Theriault holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Capella University and earned her MBA in technology management from the University of Phoenix. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, and is a graduate of the National Association of Federal Credit Unions’ Management Development Institute.

Theriault served as a board member for the University of Texas San Antonio’s Teacher Certification Program and the Credit Union National Association’s human resources advisory board. She is an adjunct instructor of organizational leadership with Southern New Hampshire University. She has volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and having recently relocated to her native Maine, she hopes to reconnect with this organization.

Theriault lives in Ellsworth, where she enjoys ballroom dancing, kickboxing and spending time with her three dogs.