Monday - Jan 02, 2017
The Hancock County Trustees for Public Reservations, with Acadia National Park cofounder George B. Dorr, center, pose in this merged photo with Then and Now committee members in color, from left, Tony Palumbo, Kathy Macleod, Tim Garrity and Marie Yarborough. IMAGE CREATED BY TONY PALUMBO

‘Then and Now’ once again

January 1, 2017 on News

In honor of the Acadia National Park Centennial, New Jersey photographer Anthony “Tony” Palumbo, Marie Yarborough of Acadia National Park, Tim Garrity of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, Kathy Macleod of the Bar Harbor Historical Society and photographers George Soules and Kelly Mitchell worked together to find historic images of Mount Desert Island and combine them with contemporary images of the same location.

The Mount Desert Islander has published those images in its pages, and we present them here in one place.

Then and Now is a collaborative centennial project of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor Historical Society, Kelly Mitchell at The Limited Lens and Tony Palumbo. Historic image courtesy of Acadia National Park; contemporary image by Kelly Mitchell, The Limited Lens.

