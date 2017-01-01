‘Then and Now’ once again

In honor of the Acadia National Park Centennial, New Jersey photographer Anthony “Tony” Palumbo, Marie Yarborough of Acadia National Park, Tim Garrity of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, Kathy Macleod of the Bar Harbor Historical Society and photographers George Soules and Kelly Mitchell worked together to find historic images of Mount Desert Island and combine them with contemporary images of the same location.

The Mount Desert Islander has published those images in its pages, and we present them here in one place.