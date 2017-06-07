Theft suspect pleads guilty

ELLSWORTH — A former employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars of items from Gott’s Store in Southwest Harbor pleaded guilty last week in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court.

Shannon Faulkingham, 46, on June 1 waived her right to have her case considered by a grand jury for possible indictment and pleaded guilty to thefts that occurred between May 16, 2015, and Dec. 20, 2016, when her employment at the store was terminated.

Faulkingham was summonsed on a Class C theft charge in February, following an investigation by the Southwest Harbor Police Department.

According to her defense attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, Faulkingham took gift cards, lottery tickets, cigarettes and other items while employed at the store.

“It was mostly gift cards,” he said, adding that Faulkingham had been caught on security video taking some of the items. Some of the stolen gifts cards were in her purse when police first spoke with her, he said.

The approximate value of the stolen items totaled $8,460, Toothaker said.

Class C crimes are considered to be felony level crimes and punishable by up to five years in prison.

Faulkingham’s sentencing has been continued until October. She remains free on $2,500 unsecured bail.

Faulkingham also was charged with violating the conditions of her release. She is on bail for a motor vehicle violation, according to Southwest Harbor police. Court records state her bail conditions included that she not commit any criminal act.