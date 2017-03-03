Ten years ago in these pages

Stories from the pages of the Mount Desert Islander the week of March 1, 2007.

Tax the tourists

Restaurant and inn owners on Mount Desert Island and statewide were preparing to fight a legislator’s proposal to raise taxes on meals and lodging. House Speaker Glenn Cummings said his plan would lower state income tax and expand property tax and rent refund programs.

Running war

Bar Harbor police charged a member of the running group Crow Athletics with vandalizing the website of rival club Eden Athletics. Mary Ropp was charged with aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy, a Class C felony. Police said Ropp deleted thousands of files from the Eden website.

Cruise ships

In Bar Harbor, town councilors were getting on board with the idea of managing cruise ship tourism after hearing a report from a consulting group hired to study the issue. The study was conducted in response to a 400 percent increase in cruise ship passengers visiting town during the past seven years.

Changing of the guard

Mike Johnson took over the helm of the Maine Seacoast Mission’s boat, Sunbeam. He replaces Dave Allen, who has been skipper for 34 years. Also retiring is Allen’s wife, Betty Allen, who contributed greatly to the success of the Sunbeam’s mission to offshore islands. She especially was popular for her baking skills.