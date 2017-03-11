Ten years ago in the Islander

From the March 8, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

Ban snuffed out

An attempt by a Bar Harbor town councilor to ban smoking in vehicles where minors are present was snuffed out in a 5-2 vote.

Councilors Jeff Dobbs, who introduced the measure, and Bob Garland opposed further consideration of the ban.

Round up the usual voters

Voters in Mount Desert agreed to sell a town-owned building in Northeast Harbor to the Mount Desert Maritime Museum for $1.

The decision almost was delayed when the number of voters dwindled as the clock approached 11 p.m.

A call for reinforcements by cell phone brought enough voters back to the annual meeting to meet the town’s required quorum of voters.

No go in snow

Union 98 school superintendent Rob Liebow gave the Islander the low-down on the snow day cancellation process.

His drill begins with a 4:30 a.m.-look at the weather radar and progresses to include discussions with other area superintendents and, most importantly, conferring with school bus driver Robin MacLeod, a 30-year veteran of the school system.

Protest nets results

Lobstermen, including many from Mount Desert Island, packed into the Civic Center in Augusta to protest a bill to allow Maine fishermen dragging for groundfish to sell lobsters caught in their nets.

The public hearing was held before the Marine Resources Committee.