Ten years ago in the Islander

From the Jan. 4, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

Cold doesn’t cramp style

Despite sleet and freezing rain on New Year’s Day, about half a dozen hearty souls showed up at Sand Beach in Acadia National Park to participate in the annual polar bear swim.

Icy conditions led rangers to close the Park Loop Road, forcing swimmers to walk nearly a mile to the beach before they could plunge into the 45-degree ocean water.

Facility gets three paws up

The SPCA of Hancock County opened the doors to a new building in Trenton.

Completion of the structure is the first phase of the organization’s plans for the 39-acre lot on Route 3. Construction of a second, and larger, building is expected to begin later in the year.

Did it move for you too?

Another in the series of earthquakes that have rattled Mount Desert Island since September shook homes and businesses on one of the last days of the year.

The Dec. 26 tremor was judged to be one of the strongest of the quakes, with a magnitude of 3.5. No damage was reported.

Outstanding in class

Eleventh-grade students at Mount Desert Island High School had the highest scores in Hancock County and were among the top 8 percent in the state in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

About 95 percent of the state’s eleventh graders took the test which replaces the Maine Education Assessment examination.