Temporary electrical outages planned along parts of Eden Street

BAR HARBOR — Electrical service will be temporarily interrupted at times from Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16, as Emera Maine completes planned electrical system construction. Affected customers are in the area extending along Eden Street/Route 3 from Prospect Avenue north to the Bar Harbor Model, at 100 Eden St.

Emera Maine will contact businesses affected before performing each outage and will attempt to minimize outage times while ensuring employee and contractor safety.

The work is being done in June to avoid affecting customers and businesses during the peak of the season in July and August.

Contact Transmission Development Manager Stephen sloan at [email protected] or Project Manager Kevin Gendreau at [email protected]