Taxi takes fare to cop shop

BAR HARBOR — Why a reportedly intoxicated Massachusetts man refused to get out of a taxi Aug. 29 after reaching his destination is unknown. The taxi driver, however, was not putting up with his behavior and drove him directly to the police station. Once there, the man did get out of the vehicle but only after an officer arrived.

“The guy got out of the cab, assaulted the driver and took off running,” Lt. Dave Kerns said.

The passenger, however, was no match for speedy Officer Judson Cake, who runs competitively. Cake caught up with Jonathan Knox, 35, of Arlington, Mass., on the Village Green and arrested him on charges of assault, failure to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. Knox was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A Bar Harbor man accused of entering a Main Street restaurant after hours and taking money from a cash register during the overnight of Aug. 30 was arrested Sunday after being identified from surveillance video.

Matthew Cuff, 40, was charged with theft and burglary. Cuff, who police said is a former employee, allegedly took about $140.

A Tremont woman was charged Saturday afternoon after someone reported a driver with slurred speech acting disoriented behind the Jesup Memorial Library. An ambulance responded but, according to police, EMTs determined Melinda Rice-Schoon, 50, was intoxicated and not suffering from a medical condition. Rice-Schoon was taken to the police station where she was summonsed on a charge of operating while under the influence.

Police told a group going door-to-door Saturday asking for donations to fund a “gap year” for an individual to stop because they were in violation of the town’s solicitation policy.

Three juveniles were charged with marijuana possession Monday after police investigated the report of gunshots in the Old Norway Drive area. The boys – a 13-year-old from Mount Desert, a 15-year-old from Bar Harbor and a 16-year-old from Trenton – were taken into custody and later released to their parents.

How many times do you have to be warned by police before they finally place you under arrest? In the case of a New York man, the answer is three.

According to police, Christopher Dickinson, 25, of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., first was warned Aug. 30 for criminal trespass around 11 p.m. after he banged on the windows of a Main Street ice cream and candy store. Less than 20 minutes later, he was warned for disorderly conduct for shouting profanities. Officer Jerrod Hardy’s patience finally ran out after Dickinson continued to yell profanities at people passing by. Dickinson was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A motorcyclist from New Jersey was charged Monday with criminal speeding after being stopped by Officer Brad O’Neil.

Patrick Dunphy, 27, of Asbury, N.J., was summonsed for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 mph.

A homeowner reported Monday the theft of wooden patio furniture valued at $300. The theft of two Adirondack chairs, bench and fire pit grate occurred sometime during the past couple of months.

A Bar Harbor woman was charged with theft Tuesday for an alleged shoplifting incident Saturday. Robin Fletcher, 51, allegedly stole alcohol from a downtown business.

Several people were warned for sleeping in cars this past week. One person was summonsed after he was found spending the night inside the concession stand at the town ball fields. Jonathan Jones, 25, who is a transient, was charged with criminal trespass and removed from the property.

A Lamoine woman’s vehicle was damaged Monday after striking a deer on Route 3.

Amber Flach, 31, was westbound in a 2011 Kia near the Belle Isle Motel when the large buck entered the road.

Mount Desert

Police are investigating the theft of a diamond ring from a Seal Harbor summer home. The theft occurred sometime in August.

Southwest Harbor

Police responded Friday to a report of a suspicious item left along Main Street. Lt. Mike Miller investigated and found the item was a cooler packed with groceries.

A resident told police Aug. 31 that someone has been tampering with the no-turn signs posted at the end of his driveway.

Vandals broke a window Aug. 30 in a car parked on the Freeman Ridge Road.

A missing man was located Aug. 30 after a brief search and returned safely to his home.

Tremont

Maine State Police responded Aug. 27 to a report of stolen marijuana plants.

The sheriff’s department, at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard, contacted Friday the owner of a boat found on the shore in Southwest Harbor. There was no emergency; the boat apparently drifted off.

Trenton

In a twist, police were called Saturday to take handcuffs off someone instead of putting them on. A girl found the handcuffs at a yard sale, put them on and couldn’t get them unlocked. Deputy Fred Ehrlenbach came to the rescue.