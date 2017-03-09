Tax records examined

TREMONT — The town’s contracted assessor is checking building permits to see if the assessed value of the properties has been updated since the work was completed.

Town Manager Dana Reed reported to selectmen on Monday that RJD Appraisal has begun the process.

“The records were not as complete as we would like,” Reed told selectmen.

RJD Appraisal of Pittsfield and the town entered into a contract for assessing services in October. Between July 2013 and August 2016, the job was done by Debbie Nickerson, who was a town employee. Nickerson, who resigned in August, was also the town’s code enforcement officer.

The concern is that the town is not collecting all the property taxes it is due because upgrades to properties have not been factored into their assessments.

Some of the properties in question have been visited by RJD, Reed said.

“They found some properties where there was value added and others where it was not,” he said.

The contract with RJD stipulates that they will review one-quarter of the properties in Tremont each year. The need to review building permits and check on the assessed value of those properties has taken precedence.

“They felt the need to work on that instead of doing the quarterly update,” Reed said.

Reed said he did not know how many permits are being reviewed or how far back in the records the assessors will go. He referred questions to RJD.

Rob Duplisea Jr., owner of RJD, said on Wednesday that they found a “significant amount of incomplete records” surrounding newer construction projects. He estimated that between 90 and 120 building permits, going back three years, will be reviewed. Updating the records is the town’s responsibility and is not up to individual property owners.

Duplisea said they made the decision to look into the permits after some residents began asking questions about the town’s valuation of certain properties. He expects the work to be completed by the end of May.