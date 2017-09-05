SWH Fleet August awards

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Fleet held its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 29 at the MDI Community Sailing Center (MDICSC). Commodore Ken Brookes reviewed a successful season of sailing that began in June and continues through September, weather permitting.

Eighteen Luders and four Bullseyes were on the line this year, fleet secretary Ken Fox said. “Always more of each are welcome to join in the fun!”

Ned Johnston was the winner of the Luders August series, sailing his boat Domino. Each boat’s worst score in the series is thrown out. Domino’s throw-out was a second-place finish, leaving a perfect record.

Skipper Art Paine and crew Alec Fisichella in Ludicrous were the runners-up for the silver bowl. They also received cannons for winning the 22-race Northeast Harbor Fleet summer Sunday series.

Wells Bacon in Mary Jane finished third in the series and Brookes in Sweet Chariot was fourth.

Charlie Hudson in Scotch Mist was the winner of the Bullseye series.

The treasurer reported that the group’s finances are adequate for current needs. The fleet also manages the Betsey Pfeiffer Fund, which this year provided partial or full scholarships for 12 island youths to attend sailing programs at the center.

Officers were elected for the coming year. Brookes will continue as commodore. Tom Rolfes is vice commodore, Steve Homer is treasurer, Fox is secretary, Jim Fernald is race chairman and Bill Knowlton is a sixth director.

Brooks also thanked the Northeast Harbor Fleet for providing the committee boat and race committee under the guidance of Fran Charles.