Suspected car thief nabbed

BAR HARBOR — Police arrested a Mount Desert man Tuesday on a warrant charging him with the January theft of a car from a home on the Eagle Lake Road.

Alan James “A.J.” Walton, 32, was arrested on a Class C charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a vehicle stop in the Mount Desert village of Seal Harbor.

According to Lt. David Kerns, Walton allegedly stole a 2005 Honda Civic from a residence on Jan. 28. The owner of the Honda had left the keys inside the vehicle. Police located the vehicle the next day, parked at a Holland Street business.

The warrant was issued for Walton in early February. Kerns said police believe he has been out of the state and recently returned to the area.

“We got information that he was staying with relatives in Seal Harbor,” Kerns said.

Following his arrest, Walton was booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. As of Wednesday morning, he remained in custody.

Class C crimes are consider to be felony level crimes and are punishable by up to five years in prison.