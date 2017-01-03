Support for separated, divorced women

BAR HARBOR — A support group for women recently separated from long-term partners or those who have recently experienced divorce will take place at the YWCA MDI at 36 Mount Desert St., starting Monday, Jan. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m.

This casual gathering of women will provide the opportunity for participants to share their stories of loss and healing, experience camaraderie, learn tools from one another for moving towards strengthening one’s sense of self, increase self-esteem and make healthy choices. The first few sessions will be facilitated by clinical social worker Milja Brecher-DeMuro of The Counseling Collaborative.

As the group solidifies, guest speakers may be invited to share information regarding legal advice, stress management, financial suggestions and parenting support.

Participants are encouraged to bring knitting, crocheting or any small craft project for their own enjoyment. This is a free and open support group. Call the YWCA at 288-5008.