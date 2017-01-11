Sullivan certified in gerontology

BAR HARBOR — Peter Sullivan, director of health and resident services at Birch Bay Retirement Village, has been board certified in gerontological nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the country’s leading agency in nurse certification.

Sullivan has more than 20 years of experience in health care, including acute care, long-term care, managed care and health care administration. Sullivan came to Birch Bay Retirement Village because of his love of working with adults in all stages of the aging process and a desire to provide education and support to individuals and families on Mount Desert Island. Sullivan facilitates caregiver support groups and teaches community education series for adults interested in better understanding and managing their own health.

Board certification recognizes a high level of knowledge, skill and professional achievement in a specialty area of nursing. Board-certified nurses have been shown to have a significant impact on quality of care, yet only 1 percent of the nation’s registered nurses are now certified in gerontological nursing. Facilities with board-certified nursing staff, like Birch Bay, set themselves apart for their commitment to protecting the public and ensuring the highest standard of care for their residents.