Subfreezing squirter gets a cold reception

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Some people didn’t find it funny that they might be squirted with water when temperatures were hovering around zero Monday and called police to report that a woman armed with water pistols was shooting into the air in a public area.

The squirt gun shooter was gone when police arrived, but police believe they have a suspect, according to Chief Alan Brown. She most likely will be issued a warning, he said.

Police determined the liquid was water and not some other substance. Brown said the incident took place outside but declined to give the specific location.

Police have charged a 37-year-old Southwest Harbor woman with stealing cash from employees at the Pemetic Elementary School.

Tara Thurlow was summonsed on a charge of Class E theft.

According to police, Thurlow allegedly took the money while going through classrooms during a Nov. 10 book fair. Under state law, Class E thefts are those that involve cash or items valued at less than $500.

A resident reported Jan. 3 that someone was using his personal information to buy a car in Chesapeake, Va. The man said he learned of the situation when he got a call from the dealership. He was advised to contact police in Virginia.

No injuries were reported Sunday in a single-vehicle accident.

Ronald Murphy, 60, of Southwest Harbor was driving a 2014 Ford pickup that went off the road after he reportedly fell asleep. Damage to the truck is estimated at $8,000.

Lacy Alley, 32, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Jan. 4 on a probation violation after she allegedly was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a check requested by her probation officer.

Richard Kelley, 32, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on theft and criminal mischief charges.

Mary Richards, 32, of Ellsworth was driving on Route 102 Jan. 4 when her 2008 Subaru struck a deer.

Bar Harbor

Police quickly solved a case of stolen packages reported Friday by a resident.

The man said he had arranged with delivery companies to have packages put in a small trash receptacle while he was away. He returned to find the packages missing. It turned out the items had been mistaken for garbage and hauled off by the man’s trash disposal company.

Six tires on a truck that left The Jackson Laboratory Saturday went flat after an axle apparently locked-up. Police notified the state police commercial vehicle unit about the situation.

A driver from Exeter complained of pain but declined transport to the hospital as the result of a Jan. 5 single-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Eagle Lake and Cromwell Harbor roads.

Kristin Dillon, 24, was turning right onto the Cromwell Harbor Road when her 2000 Honda went off the road, damaging the vehicle’s front end.

Wesley Courtney, 32, of China was summonsed Jan. 4 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Police received a complaint Jan. 4 that someone was setting off fireworks in the West Street area.

Mount Desert

Dale Stockbridge, 36, of Eastbrook was issued a summons Jan. 5 charging him with attachment of false license plates and operating with an expired license.

Barbara Hamblen, 68, of Mount Desert was northbound on Route 3 in Otter Creek Jan. 4 when her 2012 Ford SUV struck a deer. Damage is estimated at $2,500.